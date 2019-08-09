|
Albert "Bubba" Benedetti, 63, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after a long fight with COPD. Just like his stubborn personality, he lived many years longer than his original diagnosis.
He was born March 27, 1956, to Albert and Virginia Benedetti. He is survived by his wife Mary of 39 years, daughters Sarah (Matt) Hammond, Nikki (Dylan) Singler, son Bobby (Katye), sisters Pat (Bert) Fracchia, Debbie (Rocky) Martini, Teresa (John) Perschy, and two grandsons, Benjamin Hammond, and Vincent Benedetti. Bubba was a loving husband, father, brother, and Nono.
Bubba was a tool and die maker that started his career in 1976 working for Scienco Products, Ingersoll Rand, Flowserve, and FarmChem. Over his career, he worked on many special projects including 3 that led to his name on patents. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman and woodworker. He enjoyed time on the lake crappie fishing watching that cork go down or sitting in a deer stand chasing that big buck.
A gathering of friends and family for Albert will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A mass of Christian burial will occur Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38117. Graveside services will occur Saturday, August 10, 2019, following services at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN 38134.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Benedetti family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 9, 2019