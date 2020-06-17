Or Copy this URL to Share

1941 – 2020



Albert Ray Biggs, age 78, passed away at his home in Greer, South Carolina on Sunday, June 7, 2020.



Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He was born on October 9, 1941, the son of the late Raymond Warren Biggs and Elizabeth Barron Biggs. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1959, where he was honored to be co-captain of the football team and met Linda Smith, his beloved wife of 60 years on freshman orientation day.



Ray was a 1966 graduate of the former Memphis State University, where he received a BBA degree, cum-laude with a major in accounting. He spent his entire working life in accounting and finance. Joining the international accounting firm of Haskins & Sells, now Deloitte & Touche, right out of school and quickly passing the CPA exam, he worked on many large accounts. Eventually leaving the accounting field, he joined a former client – Security Finance – as President CFO-COO, where he remained until he retired in 2015. During his time at Security Finance, he also served as President of AFSA (American Financial Services Association).



Ray is survived by his wife, Linda Smith Biggs; his son, Raymond Michael Biggs of Greer, SC; his daughter, Rachel Biggs Davis of Virginia Beach, VA; two grandsons, David Michael Biggs of Greer, SC and Roy Wilson "Will" Davis IV of Pawleys Island, SC; his granddaughter, Kirsten Grace Davis of Pawleys Island, SC; and his brand new great-grandson, Ray Sterling Biggs of Greer, SC.



In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas Biggs.



Funeral Services for Mr. Biggs will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Billy Adair, pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mr. Biggs will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David M. Biggs, Roy Wilson Davis, IV, William David Smith, Roy Wilson Davis III, Jacob Smith, and Dylan Smith.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



