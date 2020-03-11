|
Albert Traylor McRae died on Tuesday March 10, 2020.
The 91-year-old trial attorney is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Fisher McRae, and daughters Amy Parkison (Patrick) and Caroline Carman (Steve) and five grandchildren, Ethan Carman (Jasmine), Luke Carman, Lauren Parkison, Rachel Parkison, and Brandon Parkison.
Visitation at the Memphis Memorial Park Funeral Home will be on March 13, 2020, between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Funeral and burial will be private.
The family request that memorials be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 2969 S Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, TN 38225, or The Ronal McDonald House of Memphis 535 Alabama St Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 11, 2020