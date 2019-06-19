|
|
|
Alexander Campbell Sterling, age 68, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019. Mr. Sterling was retired after spending more than 30 years as a mechanic with FedEx. He enjoyed hiking and race cars. Alexander was also a member of St. Philip Episcopal Church.
Alexander was preceded in death by his parents, John and Shirley Sterling and his brother Lloyd Sterling. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Paula Sterling, his daughters, Jessica Morris (Steve), Haley Sterling (David McGee), one brother, Chris Sterling (Donn Leppert), and three grandchildren; Jacob, Josie, and Kalynn.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to .
The family will recieve friends from beginning at 11:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 pm at St Philip Episcopal Church, 9380 East Davies Plantation Rd, Memphis ,Tn. (Lakeland), on Saturday, June 22, reception to follow at St. Philip Church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 19, 2019
