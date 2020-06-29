Alexander Jerry, Jr., 77, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his residence in Southaven, MS. He was born on January 8, 1943, to Alexander Jerry, Sr. and Elizabeth Siggers.



Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Kathy "Mrs. Kitty" Jerry; three children, Alexander Jerry, III, Christopher Lee Jerry (Starr), Jerrod Jay Jerry; five siblings, Sylvia Lee (Yeekowlee), Chequita Robinson (Abraham), Ricky Sullivan, Edgar Sullivan, and Eddie Sullivan. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Christon, Kaleb, and Alexandria Jerry.



A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:30 am at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow with Military Honors at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 1:15 pm in the Rotunda. 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.

