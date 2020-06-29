Alexander Jerry Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander Jerry, Jr., 77, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his residence in Southaven, MS. He was born on January 8, 1943, to Alexander Jerry, Sr. and Elizabeth Siggers.

Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Kathy "Mrs. Kitty" Jerry; three children, Alexander Jerry, III, Christopher Lee Jerry (Starr), Jerrod Jay Jerry; five siblings, Sylvia Lee (Yeekowlee), Chequita Robinson (Abraham), Ricky Sullivan, Edgar Sullivan, and Eddie Sullivan. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Christon, Kaleb, and Alexandria Jerry.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:30 am at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow with Military Honors at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 1:15 pm in the Rotunda. 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved