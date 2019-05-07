Home

Alexandra Elizabeth Goldaber


1992 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Alexandra Elizabeth Goldaber Obituary
Alexandra Elizabeth Goldaber, of Germantown, TN, born on May 1, 1992, in Miami Beach, Florida, to Jill Witlin and Richard Goldaber, passed away at age 26 on April 23, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She is survived by her parents; her twin brother, Zachary Goldaber; grandmothers, Marilyn Goldaber and Barbara Witlin; grandfather, Harvey Witlin; and uncles Scott Witlin (Nancy) and Dr. Kenneth Goldaber (Wendy).

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate online to: University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute, The Alexandra Goldaber Fund for Epilepsy Research at https://Foundation.uc.edu/AlexGoldaberFund.

Donations may also be mailed to the fund at: UC Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Services will be private.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 7, 2019
