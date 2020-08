Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Camille Wicks, 50, passed away on August 9, 2020.



Visitation, Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., funeral 3:30 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home.



She leaves her, daughters, Camilla Wicks, Anita Wicks, sons, Darel Keith Dexter, Jr., Nicholas Wicks, sisters, Brenda Block, Helen Wicks, Natasha Wicks, 10 grand- Children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friend.

