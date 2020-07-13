Alice Malavasi Cook, 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Ms. Cook, known far and wide as Nanny was born July 17, 1924, daughter of Odone Malavasi and Lesta Sbravati Malavasi of Farrell, MS. Alice moved to Memphis, Tennessee in 1955, which would be her home for the rest of her life.



Alice was a successful businesswoman working in real estate and for the Conwood Corporation for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and a devout parishioner of the Catholic Church. She was an avid golfer and a member of Chickasaw Country Club. Always active whether it be aerobics, Bible study, fencing, or ballroom dancing (both of which she took up in her nineties), Nanny was an inspiration and example to all. Her life was defined by her core principles: hard work, faith, love, and family. Her heartbeat, as she would say, was her family. Her mission was to love and care for those heartbeats, creating and leaving them a better world and life. Her gift was her time and unconditional love. She was always present, always available, and always full of love. Her legacy is her family and the incredible impact one person can have by thinking of others first and truly giving of themselves at all times.



Undeniably her passing leaves a large void but because of how Nanny lived her life, loved, and taught those around her, she will always be here in spirit and her impact will not cease.



Alice is survived by her daughter Dr. Sherry Webb of Memphis, TN; daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Lance Cooper of Knoxville, TN; her sister Norma Weiland; her 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Calvin Verdane Smith and Lucius P. Cook and sister Gloria Keene.



A Visitation for Ms. Cook will be held on Thursday, July 16th at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5658 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, from 5-7 PM with a Rosary at 6:30 PM. A Graveside Service and Internment will be held on Friday, July 17th at Barbee Cemetery, Coahoma, MS. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, all visitors must wear masks at all viewings and services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store