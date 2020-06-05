Alice Frances Tant, age 92, of Murfreesboro Tennessee, formerly of Memphis, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Third Baptist Church in Murfreesboro until her health prevented her from attending. Frances loved Jesus, her family, and going to church. For the last four years, Frances lived at Inspirit Rutherford Assisted Living. She was loved by everyone there and will be remembered for her quick wit, and sassiness. She has been described as remarkable- always smiling and happy, with never a complaint.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years in 2004, Lonnie F. Tant.Sr. Frances had eleven siblings who also preceded her in death.



She is survived by her children, Lonnie F. Tant, Jr., of Southaven, Mississippi, Steve Tant (Lenore) of Piperton, Tennessee, Sharon Fowler, Lakeland, Tennessee, and Sandra Collier (Reno) of Murfreesboro Tennessee.

Frances was blessed with eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. The youngest, 9-month-old Alice, being her namesake.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, Tennessee.



Her family would like to thank Inspirit Rutherford nurses and staff, Dr. John Zubkus, and Dr. Elizabeth Bray for the care and love they gave her.

