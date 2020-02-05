|
Alice Letitia (Tish) Bigelow Birdsong, 89, born January 31st, 1931, died Tuesday, February 4th at Methodist Germantown.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Michael S. Birdsong and Kevin A. Birdsong. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Emmitt Sidney Birdsong, Jr. Mrs. Birdsong was born in Dallas, TX and raised in Memphis.
After attending Blue Mountain College, she graduated from Memphis State University. Alice married in 1952 and moved to Alaska in 1956 where her husband served in the Army.
Mrs. Birdsong was involved in volunteer work for decades with Subsidium's Memphis Oral School for the Deaf and the Medical Women's Auxiliary. She taught Sunday school at Second Baptist Church where she taught children and their children from 1965 on. This was a major joy in her life.
Mrs. Birdsong enjoyed skiing and ice skating. She also took navigation flying classes.
Visitation will be 12 noon on Friday, February 7, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN 38117. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at Second Baptist. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family requests any memorials be made to Second Baptist Church or Eagle Heights Church on Macon.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 5, 2020