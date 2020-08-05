Alice Swartz Kircher
, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 17, 1934 to the Late William and Anna Swartz in Falls, PA. Mrs. Kircher was a dedicated member of Victoria United Methodist Church where she loved to play the piano. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was also a Mayflower Descendant. Mrs. Kircher's favorite hobbies included crocheting, her card ministry- No one missed a birthday card, playing piano, and cooking. Her greatest passion was her family. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her friends. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon G. Kircher, Sr,; three sons, Joseph Kircher, Stephen Kircher, and John Kircher, and a brother, Elmer Swartz. Survivors include three children, Leon G. Kircher, Jr. (Patti), Edward Kircher, and Sue Brents (Jim), and three siblings, Raymond Swartz, Martha Lott, and Lynda Swartz. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Aaron, Brad, Andrea, Joey, Janie, Nikki, Jordan, Jeremy, John, Jaime and 17 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. An outdoor reception will follow at the service at Sue Brent's home.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Kircher's Memory may be made to Victoria United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.