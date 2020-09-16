born in Memphis on Jan.19, 1949, was killed in an automobile accident on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the husband of Peggy Mills Davidson for 42 years, and father of Allen Brown "Beau" Davidson, III. He also leaves a sister, Diane Davidson, a host of nieces, nephews, and many faithful friends.He was retired from Fed Ex and was enjoying life in Oxford, Mississippi these last few years. Al loved Jesus, Ole Miss, fishing, ALL dogs, the Rolling Stones, and making people laugh. No one was prouder of his son, Beau, than his daddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aileene and Allen Brown Davidson, Sr. God was preparing Al for Heaven the last six months of his life by many "coincidences" and we didn't even know it. This world will be sorely missed by the passing of this precious man.