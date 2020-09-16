1/1
Allen Brown Davidson Jr.
1949 - 2020
Allen Brown Davidson, Jr. born in Memphis on Jan.19, 1949, was killed in an automobile accident on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the husband of Peggy Mills Davidson for 42 years, and father of Allen Brown "Beau" Davidson, III. He also leaves a sister, Diane Davidson, a host of nieces, nephews, and many faithful friends.

He was retired from Fed Ex and was enjoying life in Oxford, Mississippi these last few years. Al loved Jesus, Ole Miss, fishing, ALL dogs, the Rolling Stones, and making people laugh. No one was prouder of his son, Beau, than his daddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aileene and Allen Brown Davidson, Sr. God was preparing Al for Heaven the last six months of his life by many "coincidences" and we didn't even know it. This world will be sorely missed by the passing of this precious man.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W Poplar Ave. Collierville, TN 38017. A private family burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Please be respectful and safe by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Family request that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society, American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 16, 2020.

