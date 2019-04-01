Resources More Obituaries for Allen Harvey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Allen Paul Harvey Jr.

Obituary Flowers Allen Paul Harvey Jr., age 76, of Byhalia, Mississippi formally of Iuka, Mississippi died on Saturday March 30, 2019. He was retired from Kimberly Clark Corporation.



He enjoyed playing golf, camping, singing karaoke, drag racing, and watching Alabama football. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, was known to never meet a stranger. There were many friends from Wisconsin to Florida.



Mr. Harvey is survived by his wife Sarah Dean Harvey, of Byhalia, MS; 3 sons Dean (Angie), Allen (Michele), Brian (Deana) Harvey; 1 Brother Ron Harvey (Ann) of Florence, AL; 9 Grandchildren Kendall(Brittany), Katelyn Allison Stapler (Nick), Ashley, Jacob, Joshua, Rachel (Oscar) Mamzano, David Allen Paul, Savanah Stark (Tim); and 4 Greatgrands. He is preceded in death by his parents Allen and Ira Harvey.



Family and friends will gather on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and a Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday April 3, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM all to be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.



