, 99, a long time Memphis resident, departed this life on Sunday, the 6th of September, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Jasper "Jack" Howard. Along with her husband, she is also preceded by siblings Jimmy, Gene, Doris, Martha, Bobby, and Marie and parents Issac and Gladys Graham. Born in Alabama, raised in Mississippi, she spent most of her years building a life with family in Memphis, TN. She worked for MLGW for 16 years and for Sears, in what is now Crosstown Concourse, for nearly a decade before retiring.In her younger years, she loved to spend nights at the Peabody with her husband, Jack, listening to Tommy Dorsey, Glen Miller, and the like- dancing the jitterbug and knocking the socks off of all who watched her on the dance floor. Alta also loved to travel with Jack and had a talent for painting a picture of her adventures with her words. She said things like "Oh, foot!", "That old bird!", and "Love you BIG!" She had a wonderful laugh that seemed to blossom into an enormous belly laugh when she found something funny. She loved her Livingston and had a glass nearly every night, many times while watching Emeril or another cooking show on the Food Network. She made horrible ice tea to be a southern woman- stump water, everyone called it. But she was an amazing cook and baker and found joy in making sure anyone who was visiting was always fed very well. She believed in hard work and looking one's best. She kept a tidy house, hair spray on her curls, and polish on her nails. She enjoyed watching Tiger Woods hit birdie after birdie on Sunday afternoons and was passionate about watching her Memphis Tigers play basketball.She had a grace about her that filled a room. When she listened to you, she wanted to know every detail about what you had to say and she listened very intently to your words as you spoke them. She had this way of responding with a look of abundant love that one could feel in the soul, and replied with wisdom. She taught patience and resilience and independence not just through her words, but more so in how she chose to live her life each day. She loved her family fiercely, and it was evident that she did.She was a devoted wife. A tender mother. A whimsical grandmother. A faithful friend. A light.She simply lived a life of love.Alta is survived by sister, Bettye Jackson (Ray); one daughter, Nancy Howard; two granddaughters, Lauren Albonetti (Anthony) and Kristen Fundo (Michael); three great-grandchildren, Kaydence Fundo, Jack Albonetti, and Oliver Albonetti; and many nieces and nephews.