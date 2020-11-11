Alvin Lee Carruth, 92 of Millington, TN went to be with the Lord Jesus November 9, 2020



He was born September 2, 1928 in Jasper, TX. Married September 29, 1950 to his beloved Peggy Marie (Grice) Carruth, who survives.



He served as Combat Infantryman in the 45th Division of the U S Army in the Korean war. Retired from JCP, his cattle and poultry farm near Hector, Arkansas and served Arkansas Gov Mike Huckabee as adviser to Arkansas' Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. Member of First Baptist Church Millington, TN.



He is survived by four children, son Arthur "Buzz" Carruth (Helen) of Jarrell, TX, son Michael A. Carruth (Samantha) of North Richland Hills, TX, daughter R. Sue Langford (Jack) of Millington, TN, daughter Stella D. Carruth of Maumelle, AR. twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grand-children, large extended family, and a host of friends.



A memorial will be held when the pandemic ends.



