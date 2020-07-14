Or Copy this URL to Share

1991 – 2020



Andrew James "Drew" Varnedoe, age 29, resident of Marietta, Georgia, departed this life Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Drew was born on February 3, 1991, in Memphis and was a graduate of Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was self-employed installing televisions, audio, video, and home theater systems. Drew enjoyed motorcycles and exotic animals and will be remembered for living life to the fullest – 100%.



Drew is survived by his parents, James LeVaughn Varnedoe, Jr. and Sheryl Jensen Varnedoe of Oakland, TN; two daughters, MaKenzie Varnedoe of Memphis, TN and Ryley Varnedoe of Memphis, TN; four sisters, Serena Miller (Jake) of Bartlett, TN, Amanda D. Varnedoe of Memphis, TN, Melanie Rose Varnedoe of Memphis, TN and Nicole Elisa Varnedoe of Oakland, TN; and two brothers, George Lee Varnedoe of Memphis, TN and Devon N. Varnedoe of Atlanta, GA.



Funeral Services for Drew will be at 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bishop Chris Pressler officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Drew will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be George Lee Varnedoe, Jedd Stickleman, Devin Nephi Varnedoe, Jake Miller, Melanie Varnedoe, and Jake New.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



