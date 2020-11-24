Andrew Wayne Overton

October 29, 1959 – November 22, 2020

Andy passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee. Andy leaves behind his parents, Mary Helen, Dewey, and Judy; his siblings Libbie, Ricky, Carrie, and Sherrie; girlfriend, Ingrid; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



Andy worked for TOOF Printing for 42 years. He thrived with his career in the printing industry and loved the thrill of getting a big order and the hunt for more new customers. Connections to customers led to many long-term friendships.



Andy loved animals, rock music (the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Warren Zevon, Neil Young, just to name a few of his favorites), women, fishing, BBQ, selling printing, traveling, and so much more.



He lived life on his terms and was loved by so many. He was kind, warm-hearted, and generous. A good sausage biscuit with a grape jelly made him smile faster than anything. Attending concerts and live music with friends was one of his passions, as was watching movies like Goodfellas and the Godfather series, all while he rocked that fabulous head of hair.



Andy loved his family and friends so much. He never met a stranger, just like his Daddy, and leaves a long line of friends behind.



Andy was an emeritus member of the Redneck BBQ Express BBQ Team and participated in many Memphis in May BBQ Fests over the years.



Andy was also known as "The Mayor of Midtown Memphis". He will be missed immensely and was loved dearly by his family and friends.



May he rest in peace.



We love you always and forever.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elmwood Cemetery.

