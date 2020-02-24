|
Andy Yarborough, age 23, a resident of Collierville, TN died just after midnight February 21 in a tragic car accident.
He is survived by his parents Joe and Maureen Yarborough, brother Tommy and sister Olivia. He also leaves grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a baby daughter Charleigh Grace.
Andy attended Incarnation Catholic School kindergarten through eighth grade, St. Benedict at Auburndale High School and graduated from Houston High School. He was the Assistant Manager at FFO and worked part-time at Firebirds Grill. Andy will forever be in our hearts. He will be remembered for his love of music, a sense of humor, politeness, and a kindness that was always sticking up for others.
In 23 short years, Andy lived a lifetime. He had a tremendous, bigger than life spirit. Everyone who knew him became a part of his story. There are so many stories. Some funny, happy, hard, sad, courageous, risky, and scary; he lived it all.
Join us in celebrating Andy's life at Incarnation Catholic Church, 360 Bray Station Road, Collierville, TN 38017 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, with visitation at 10 am and a Memorial Service at 11 am. A reception will follow at the church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 24, 2020