Angela Lynn Gilbert Brock, 54, of Memphis, Tennessee, has left us all too soon.



Angie, as she is known, is survived by four children, Ashley O'Neill, Jesika Brock, Mitchel Brock, Mikael Brock, and three grandchildren. She is survived by four siblings, Karen Gilbert Henley, Munford, TN; Kevin Gilbert, Millington, TN; Renee Gilbert LaVeck, Southaven, MS; and Michelle Gilbert Smith, Depew, NY.



In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to:

Baptist Reynolds Hospice House

1520 W. Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017

(901)861-5700

