Angela Lynn "Angie" (Gilbert) Brock
Angela Lynn Gilbert Brock, 54, of Memphis, Tennessee, has left us all too soon.

Angie, as she is known, is survived by four children, Ashley O'Neill, Jesika Brock, Mitchel Brock, Mikael Brock, and three grandchildren. She is survived by four siblings, Karen Gilbert Henley, Munford, TN; Kevin Gilbert, Millington, TN; Renee Gilbert LaVeck, Southaven, MS; and Michelle Gilbert Smith, Depew, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to:
Baptist Reynolds Hospice House
1520 W. Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017
(901)861-5700

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
