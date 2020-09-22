Anita Chapman

1955 – 2020

, age 65, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, September 9, 2020 at her residence.Anita was born January 13, 1955 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Dove Dane Chapman and Chaffee Lucille Vincent Chapman. She was employed as a waitress at Barnhill's in earlier years.