Anita Joyce Chapman
1955 - 2020
Anita Chapman
1955 – 2020

Anita Joyce Chapman, age 65, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, September 9, 2020 at her residence.

Anita was born January 13, 1955 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Dove Dane Chapman and Chaffee Lucille Vincent Chapman. She was employed as a waitress at Barnhill's in earlier years.

Graveside Services for Ms. Chapman will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. The officiating minister will be Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 22, 2020.
