Joyce was married to the love of her life, Wade Raines on February 16, 1996. A sweet story about Joyce and Wade, they were born on the same day in the same hospital. They decided they would marry on that same date 49 years later. They were friends for many years before marrying. They were a very close couple.
A faithful member of First Baptist Church, Cookeville, TN, Joyce taught the 3y/o Sunday school class for 13 years. She was a leader in Operation Christmas Child through Samaritans Purse for 16 years. She was also an avid bowler with the church league at Bowling World. Joyce was a member of the Woman's Missionary Union at First Baptist Church.
Joyce leaves her husband, Wade Raines, brother Al McBride, sister-in-law, Shelia McBride of Munford, TN, Deanne Breitbache, niece, Terra Breitbache of Memphis, Ty Breitbache, great-nephew, of Florida, and great-nephew Trevan Breitbache of Iowa.
Ms. Raines was preceded in death by her father, Albert McBride Sr., mother, Anita McBride, twin sister, Juanita Loyce McBride, a medical missionary to the Gaza Strip, and sister, Elizabeth Parker. Judy Carpenter, missionary to Brazil was like a sister to Joyce.
The family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, August 6, 5pm-7pm with graveside services Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2 pm at Memphis Memorial Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church, 18 S Walnut Ave, Cookeville, TN 385001 to either Operation Christmas Child, the Backpack Program or any Missions program.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 5, 2019