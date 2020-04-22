|
Anita Falls Pharr, 100, passed away April 19, 2020.
She was born in Memphis to John W. Falls and Camille Pryor Falls on March 17, 1920. Anita graduated from the Hutchison School and attended Mary Baldwin College. In 1942, Anita married Robert W. Pharr, who passed away in 1996.
Anita is survived by her three children, Camille Pharr Dose (Curt), Robert W. Pharr, Jr. (Rebecca), and Blanche Pharr Vester (Tom); five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Sisters Camille Falls Bennett and Betty Falls Rentrop preceded her in death.
Anita and Robert enjoyed traveling extensively both through the US and internationally. Boating was an important part of their lives. As a young family, Anita and Robert could be found at Pickwick nearly every weekend. In retirement, they divided their time between Memphis and St. Petersburg, FL.
Anita was active in several organizations including Junior League, Madonna Circle, Arawata Garden Club, Salvation Army Auxiliary, Le Bonheur Club, and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.
The family is grateful for the daily care provided by Ciretha Barton for Anita in her later retirement years. Anita and her entire family were able to have a birthday celebration on her wonderful 100th birthday one month ago.
Interment will be Friday, April 24, at Memorial Park Cemetery with the presence of her immediate family only.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Birthright of Memphis (115 Alexander), Trezevant Foundation (117 N. Highland), or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 22, 2020