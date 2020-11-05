Ann Elizabeth Garcia, 92, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away November 4th, 2020. She was born to the late Odie and Edith Lowe on March 25th, 1928 in Nashville, Tennessee.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Manual Garcia.



Ann is survived by her children, Tom Butts, Margaret Shannon, Patty Park; grandchildren, Charles Butts, III, Alissa Gillespie, Julie Henderson, Dr. Elizabeth S. Martin, Suzanne Newbill; great-grandchildren, Madison, Jacob, Maia, Connor, Chandler, Hudson, Grasyn, Catey, Emily, Madeline, Reese and Emma.



Services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store