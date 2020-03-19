|
Ann was born March 23, 1936 in Norfolk, Virginia to Bain and Helene Walker. She graduated the College of William and Mary In Williamsburg, VA and resided in Memphis, TN since 1969. Ann was happily married to Rodney Gorhman Elliott, whom she met in grade school and who was her lifelong partner in marriage for 62 years.
Ann was full of light and had a passion for the natural beauty of life and the world, combined with a flair for art and design. She became a master gardener, and worked as a travel agent and medical receptionist for many years. Along with her careers, Ann provided a beautiful and loving home for her family. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. This included the "adoption" as a second mom of two disadvantaged children who attended the same public school as her children, staying in touch with them for many years.
She traveled the world and was usually up for a new experience, whether it be safaris in subcontinental Africa, kayaking, or Thai food. She had the best of friends due to her loyalty, ability to truly listen, and her discretion. Her calm, warm demeanor put all who met her at ease.
Ann is survived by her husband, her daughter Karen Gregory Elliott, her son Rodney Bain Elliott, and her granddaughter Mariel Dante Sanchez Elliott.
Due to the current covid-19 pandemic, a small graveside service will be held for family and close friends only. A broader celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance [https://secure.dbsalliance.org/page/contribute/dbsa-donations] or the Covid 19 Response Fund established by the Center for Disaster Philanthropy [https://disasterphilanthropy.org/donate-to-the-cdp-covid-19-response-fund/], as Ann would have wanted to help those in need in this current time of crisis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 19, 2020