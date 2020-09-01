,85, of Memphis, TN, passed away on August 30th, 2020 at Germantown Methodist Hospital, a victim of COVID 19.Anne was born and raised in Matawan, NJ. She was the only child of Ren and Ann Cartan. She was a graduate of Cathrine Gibbs secretarial college in New York City. In 1954 she married James Otis Harrison and with him lived in four different cities and states, Midland park,NJ, Ishpeming, MI, Pittsburgh, PA, and Memphis, TN, and raised four children, Sandy, Greg (Debbie), Glen ( Gayle), and Gary. Her husband was one of the early pilots for FedEx and Anne has lived in the Memphis area since 1973.She is survived by two of her sons, both professional aviators, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Anne was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, reading and entertaining.