Ann (Cartan) Harrison
Anne Cartan Harrison,85, of Memphis, TN, passed away on August 30th, 2020 at Germantown Methodist Hospital, a victim of COVID 19.

Anne was born and raised in Matawan, NJ. She was the only child of Ren and Ann Cartan. She was a graduate of Cathrine Gibbs secretarial college in New York City. In 1954 she married James Otis Harrison and with him lived in four different cities and states, Midland park,NJ, Ishpeming, MI, Pittsburgh, PA, and Memphis, TN, and raised four children, Sandy, Greg (Debbie), Glen ( Gayle), and Gary. Her husband was one of the early pilots for FedEx and Anne has lived in the Memphis area since 1973.

She is survived by two of her sons, both professional aviators, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Anne was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, reading and entertaining.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch. A private burial will take place in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com

Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
