Ann Marie Morgret, 46, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on the morning of Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Regional One Medical Center.
Ann Marie was born with a heart defect in addition to Down Syndrome. She had open-heart surgery at nine months, where she was given her first pacemaker. When she was born, her life expectancy was 20 years. Ann Marie had 46 years of life and during that time she often exceeded everyone's expectations
Ann Marie was educated in the Memphis City School system and mainstreamed in eighth grade. She graduated from Craigmont High School in 1992 with a special education diploma. In 1994, she passed the Tennessee Proficiency Test and was awarded a regular diploma, becoming the first person with Down Syndrome to receive a regular diploma from the Memphis City School system. She also received an award for special achievement from Gerry House, the superintendent at the time.
Ann Marie was very active in the church. She grew up at Calvary Episcopal Church where she was a member of the choir, the EYC, and an acolyte. She began attending St. Elisabeth's Episcopal in 1995 where she was an acolyte and member of the altar guild. Ann Marie also assisted with Vacation Bible School at St. Elisabeth's and Christ United Methodist Church.
Over the years Ann Marie volunteered with a number of different organizations that advocate for people with Down Syndrome and other people with disabilities including the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South and Special Kids and Families. She was a poster child for the March of Dimes and a member of the Special Olympics Fitness club, the PALs group, and The Memphis Center for Independent Living.
Ann Marie was a huge fan of Chris Burke, the star of Life Goes On and she was very proud to have her own acting career. She started in a high school production of Macbeth, as one of the three apparitions. She participated in the PALs Theater Group and their production of Waiting for MATA. She was most known for her work at Theatre Memphis in their annual production of A Christmas Carol. She performed in their truncated production for school groups for nine years in various roles. She was thankful for the opportunity to teach both her fellow actors and the students in the audience about inclusivity and acceptance. Ann Marie and her family are forever grateful to Ed Tatum, the director who first trusted her with the soup cart after witnessing her impeccable fainting ability during her audition.
Ann Marie is survived by her parents, Andrew J. and Jane H. Morgret, and her two younger siblings, Mimi Gay Morgret and John Andrew Morgret.
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 3245 Central Avenue, in Memphis. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. The burial will take place at Memorial Park immediately following the service. Those attending the service are encouraged to wear pink, Ann Marie's favorite color.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South (dsamemphis.org), the Firefighters Burn Center at Regional One (regionalonehealth.org), or to the .
"It's all right children. Life is made up of meetings and partings. That is the way of it. I am sure that we shall never forget Tiny Tim, or this first parting that there was among us." – The Muppet Christmas Carol
Published in The Daily Memphian on July 29, 2019