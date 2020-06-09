On the morning of Saturday, June 6th 2020, Ann Marie Peresotti, beautiful and mother of four, grandmother of three, and great-grandmother of one (one on the way) earned her place in Heaven.



Ann Marie has been a native to Memphis, TN since October 14, 1963. She was proudly born to Joyce and Dante Peresotti. In the summer of 1979, on the 1st of July, she faced motherhood head-on, giving birth to her first daughter Heather. She later went on to become momma to daughters Christen and Chelsey, and son Alex. She was both fierce and lovely. Tremendously proud and tenderly humble. Truly a person who bettered those who were fortunate to have her in their lives. With her free spirit and beautiful outlook, she created a uniquely remarkable life for herself. When she wasn't spending time with family, she could often be found unapologetically dancing and singing at various live music events. Her amazing light and loving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Ann Marie went home to join her momma Joyce, and daddy Dante. She happily waits to be reunited with her fiancé Chuck Stephenson, her sister Denise (Ed) Crawford, daughters Heather (Jeremy) Craig, Christen Gowens, Chelsey Walton, son Alex (Nicole) Walton, grandchildren Zachary (Rachel), Craig, Brianna Honshell, Brentley Walton, and great-grandchildren Logan and Collins Craig (not yet born) Aunt MaryCatherine Polmonari, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



There will be a ""come as you are"" visitation held on Thursday, June 11th from 4-7 pm at 4925 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38112, with a private service for the family on Friday, June 12th. Services will be streamed via Facebook Live.



