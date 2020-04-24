|
Ann Tanner Krauch Lynch Morehead of Bartlett, Tennessee born April 7, 1931, passed away at her daughter's home April 23, 2020, at the age of 89 years, 2 weeks, 2 days. Ann was a 1949 honor graduate of Humes High School in Memphis, was a member of Trinity Christian Church in Bartlett, and was retired as a customer service manager from IPS Corporation. She loved working jigsaw puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Leo Tanner and Sallye Maye Farmer, her beloved sisters, Jeanne Tanner Brown, Kathryn Tanner Jorgensen, June Tanner Smith, and her brother Robert Harold Tanner.
She is survived by her son Frank Stephen Krauch of Collierville and her daughter Debra Krauch Clifton (Terry) of Bartlett, three grandchildren, Karen Rene Krauch Horn (Phillip) of Collierville, Frank Kristopher Krauch (Kerry) of Germantown, Korey Brice Clifton (Lyndsee) of Omaha, Nebraska: six great-grandchildren, Michael Hunter Horn, Alexis Taylor Horn Sanchez (Raudell), Jessica Paige Horn, Tristen Dean Clifton, Trevor Helms Clifton, and Baylee Lenore Clifton; two great-great-grandchildren, Adrian Luis Sanchez and Roman Amaury Sanchez.
Graveside services will be held at Munford Cemetery in Covington, Tennessee, Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 24, 2020