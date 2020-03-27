|
|
|
Ann George Morton died peacefully at her home in Baltimore last Tuesday, one month shy of her 101st birthday. She was the daughter of U.S. Army General C.P. George. Ann was a direct descendant of Chief White Plume of the Kaw nation. Her grandfather, Charles Curtis, was born on the Kaw reservation and served as Vice President of the United States from 1929 to 1933. He remains the highest ranking enrolled Native American to serve in the federal government.
Following her father's postings, Ann was born in Washington D.C. and grew up on army bases all over the United States. She graduated from St. Mary's Hall in San Antonio and Hollins College in Virginia. In 1944 she married (Edward) Harrison Humphreys and moved to Memphis, TN where he co-owned and managed Humphreys Mills. Following Harrison's untimely death in 1956, Ann pursued a Master of Fine Arts degree at what was then The Memphis College of Art. Ann always considered Memphis her home. She returned often to see her friends and check in with her Memphis doctor and dentist. As recently as 2015 at the age of 96, Ann visited Memphis and arranged a birthday luncheon with her friends.
Ann married Copeland Morton, Jr. in 1968 and joined him in Baltimore where he lived. In Baltimore she continued to study art and to paint with acclaimed local artist, Gladys Goldstein. Ann's large abstract canvases are striking geometric compositions that evidence considerable talent although she never publicly exhibited or sold her work. Instead, she painted for the challenge of composition and the sheer joy of color.
Ann was a grand lady. Her dignity was filled with an extravagant generosity of spirit, a keen sense of humor and an unwaveringly joyous outlook. Like her father, the General, Ann exemplified courage, resilience, loyalty and a quiet air of authority. Above all, she loved people and was kind and gracious to all. On numerous occasions she enthusiastically opened her home to others when they needed a place to stay. She loved life. Notably, her final words before lapsing into unconsciousness were 'Thank
you.'
She is survived by her three children: the Rev. Ann Copp of Baltimore, Janie Humphreys of Nova Scotia, Canada and Curtis Humphreys and his wife, Dr. Carolyn Matthews of Dallas, TX. and 2 step-daughters: Sally Morton of Baltimore and Marianne
Morton of Madison, WI.; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held later when public gatherings are more prudent.
The family suggests that any donations in Ann's memory be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD 21227, , 1350 Concourse Ave., # 142, Memphis, TN 38104, or any other .
Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 27, 2020