Anna Katherine Schultz, 84, of Memphis retired clothier from Oak Hall passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Anna was a member of Beth Sholom Synagogue and a member of the University of Alabama Alumni Association.

Born in Johnson City, TN to Ben and Mollie Krupnik, she was a resident of Dallas, TX prior to making her home in Memphis after marriage. Anna and her late husband, Alvin, were founding members of Beth Sholom Synagogue and active in the Jewish community. Mr. and Mrs. Schultz were owners of the store, By the Seat of Your Pants, and always had a true entrepreneur spirit.

Anna leaves behind a daughter, Sylvia Schultz Albert (Erwin) and a son, Barry Schultz (Cindi). She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Laura Albert Wilons (Larry), Wendi Albert Stec (Jason), and Adam Schultz. She also leaves three great-grandchildren.

A private outdoor service will be held on Tuesday, October 27. The family requests that memorials be made to Beth Sholom Synagogue or to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 26, 2020.
