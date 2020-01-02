|
Anne B. Wilkins, age 84, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Anne was born in 1935 in Bolivar, Tennessee. She graduated from Bolivar Central High School and moved to Memphis. Anne worked as a bookkeeper throughout her career for companies such as St. Joseph Hospital in Memphis, and most recently for Whiteville Corrections Facility in Whiteville, TN, where she retired.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Hester and Jewell Baker. She leaves behind one son & daughter-in-law, Jim & Theresa Wilkins of Memphis, TN.
Anne loved her Lord, her family, her friends, the Memphis Grizzlies, and Memphis Tigers basketball. She was a long-time member of Georgian Hills Baptist Church in Memphis and was a member of First Baptist Church in Bolivar.
The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the nurses, care partners, and staff at Heritage at Irene Woods and at Avalon Hospice, for their loving care and kindness.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN. A graveside service and burial will follow at Bolivar Memorial Cemetery, 463 Orange St., Bolivar, TN.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the or to .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 2, 2020