Anne Langschmidt Dickerson, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a long illness. Born September 17, 1931, she was the daughter of Evelyn Hall and Carl H. Langschmidt, Sr. Anne graduated from Central High School in Memphis in 1949 and was a lifelong Memphian.
Like her father, who represented Germany in the 1928 Olympics, and twin brother, an All-Memphis and All-State basketball player at Central, Anne greatly enjoyed sports and competition. Gifted with height and natural athletic ability, she was on Central's women's basketball team in high school and played social but (very) competitive tennis, enjoying many sets of doubles with her husband, Dick, her family and friends. She was a formidable presence at net and a tenacious partner, always pushing for the win.
A statuesque, photogenic and graceful blonde beauty, in her young adult years Anne was often sought out for local modeling jobs. One memorable assignment was a Hollywood star themed feature photoshoot and Sunday newspaper fashion spread, where she expertly portraited the look and attitude of Marilyn Monroe while modeling one of the actress's gowns. Anne had a lively sense of fun and a sometimes-wicked sense of humor, coupled with an unforgettable laugh. A creative hostess, she enjoyed making her homes beautiful and entertaining friends and family there. She loved to travel, and with her friends she visited destinations throughout the U.S. and Europe. For many years, Anne was continuously planning the next big journey, then returning with tales of fantastic adventures in gorgeous and interesting places. She could be the best travel companion, fearlessly searching out the most from every destination and experience.
Perhaps Anne's best love and caring was given to her son and his family, especially her grandchildren. Pictures of Liz and Chris always covered her walls and visiting her grandchildren through the years was one of her sweetest joys. "GranAnne" never hesitated to share their many accomplishments and was known to continuously "brag about their brilliance", as all grandparents do, and should. As young children, Liz and Chris always looked forward to GranAnne's summer visits. Liz especially anticipated going to the mall with GranAnne, who also loved to shop. When Anne lived in California briefly, her grandchildren enjoyed Sunday dinners with her, to hear the current happenings in her life and share updates on their latest travels, academic feats or athletic events. Chris and Liz enjoyed the time they spent with GranAnne because of her vivacious presence and vivid stories of her travels.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard S. (Dick) Dickerson, her twin brother, Carl H. Langschmidt, Jr., her sister-in-law Paula Rainey Langschmidt, her sister Mary Jane Langschmidt and grandnephew Joshua Sullivan Benton. She is survived by her son, Steven Carl Benton, grandchildren Elizabeth Anne Benton and Christopher Thomas Benton, niece Lynnette Flippin Bugg, nephew Thomas Victor Flippin, grandniece Virginia Bugg Eady and grandnephew Jason Tyler Flippin. During her last years of prolonged illness, Anne had the blessing of a caring friend, Angela Perry, and Anne's family is sincerely grateful to Angela for her generous kindness, patience and companionship.
A life celebration will be held at a time yet to be determined, and her burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be made in Anne's name to the .
Since dates have not been established, if you would like to contact Anne's family, please reach out via email to her niece, Lynn Bugg, at [email protected].
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 27, 2019