Anne Marie Vaughan, 72, of Memphis, passed away and immediately went to be with her Lord and family in Heaven on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Anne was a retired teacher with Memphis City Schools. A Celebration of Annes's Life will be held 1:00 Tuesday, July 21st, with visitation for immediate family at 11:30 and public visitation at 12:00 at Memorial Park Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, C.W. and Marie Vaughan and, brother, Tommy Vaughan. Ann is survived by a niece, Amy Vaughan and 2 daughters of Denver Colorado; cousins, Carolyn Evans of Germantown, TN; Ted and Peggy Vaughan of Eads, TN. Anne also leaves family friend, Nancy Bergeron of Cordova, TN, and many wonderful friends who stayed connected with Anne through the years.
Memorials may be sent to schnauzerloverescue.net
, lustgarten.org
or you can donate in Anne's memory to the charity of your choice
.
All visitors attending the service are asked to wear masks. The service will also be live-steamed on the memorialparkonline.com
website for those who are out of town or unable to attend