|
|
|
Anne Preston Nobles, 99, was born January 17, 1921, to Nora Blanche and Robert Preston Parker.
She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and her strong Christian faith sustained her throughout her life. She was a loving, wife, mother and grandmother who was very proud of her family. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her loved ones.
Anne is survived by her four children, Penny Gant, Parker Nobles, Pam Nichols (Charles), and Mark Nobles (Michelle), eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Muriel Ellis Nobles, her brother Robert Porter Parker and her son in law Bob Gant.
Services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make donations to the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 12, 2020