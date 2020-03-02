|
|
|
Annette Strelsin Kaplan brought to this world a zest and joy for life that came to its end on March 1, 2020, at the age of 91. Annette had an unquenchable thirst for adventure and new experiences, and she lived life to its fullest. She danced with the same gusto and energy she brought to everything she touched. She loved to travel, and her home was filled with the memorabilia of a life that opened her eyes to a much broader world than Philadelphia where she was born and raised.
Annette was born on December 4, 1928, daughter of Estelle Kerzner and Morris Orkline. She was raised by her maternal grandparents and grew up in the lap of a large, extended family.
In 1949 she married Roger Strelsin, who passed away in 1992. She subsequently married Gerald Kaplan.
Annette is survived by her husband, Gerry, her sons Howard (Debbie) Strelsin, Steve (Lauren) Strelsin, grandchildren Lori (Todd) Milzarek, Ian (Jenny) Strelsin, Jillian (Frank) Anderson and Leah Strelsin, her three great-grandchildren, Dax, Isaac and Liam, and brothers Paul and Irv Orkline, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
The dance floor will be a little quieter and the world a little duller with Annette's passing.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the charity of your choosing.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 2, 2020