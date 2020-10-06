Annette Wilson, 80, from Memphis died Saturday, October 3rd.



Annette was a nurse within the Methodist Health Systems for over 45 years, primarily teaching at the nursing school. She received a B.A. in Nursing from Duchesne College in Omaha, NE, followed by a B.S.N. from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Council Blu?s, IA. She received an M.A. in Education from Loyola New Orleans while working for the U.S. Public Health System. She completed her M.S. in Nursing at the University of Tennessee, Memphis. She has held countless positions within her church, including eucharistic minister and Chairperson for the Ministry to the Sick.



She is survived by her children, Burt Wilson of Memphis, and Catherine Wilson, of Poway, California, and her brothers, James Colgan of Fremont, NE; John Colgan of North Bend, NE; Larry Colgan of Fallbrook, CA, and Thomas Colgan of Oceanside, CA.



Private Services will be held at St. Anne's Parish, Fr. Bruce will preside.



In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the St. Anne's Building Fund, 706 S. Highland St., Memphis, TN 38111.

