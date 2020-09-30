Annie Byrd Henderson, 97, passed, September 28, 2020 in Memphis, TN.
Visitation, Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home and Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11 until 12 p.m. Funeral 12 p.m. at Mt. Moriah-East Baptist Church, 1248 Haynes Street, 38114. Burial, Memphis National Cemetery.
She leaves her daughter, Melvina R. Martin(Memphis, Jr.), grandchildren, Tamala Dillard, Cedric Martin, Terrance Martin, Kevin Martin(Marsha), 7 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great- grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sep. 30, 2020.