Annie L. Scruggs, 74, passed, October 28, 2020, in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral, Saturday, November 7, 2020, 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial, Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery.



She leaves daughters, Angela Underwood(Mack), Catherine McClain, son, Christopher McClaine, sister, Madora Scruggs, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins, and cousins.

