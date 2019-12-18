Home

Annie M. (Layton) Wells

Annie M. (Layton) Wells Obituary
Annie M. Layton Wells, 93, of Bartlett, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Orion E. Wells; son, Leslie S. Wells; and his sibling, Orville W. Layton.

Mrs. Wells is survived by her daughters, Dianne Hudson, Terri Day, Rebecca Wells (Karen); multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and her sibling Robert L. Layton.

Mrs. Wells was a member of Raleigh United Methodist Church, a member of the UMW, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Saturday, December 21st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00 am.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 18, 2019
