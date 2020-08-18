, 78, of Collierville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness.He was born January 8, 1942 to Anthony and Mary Calorio (Kelly) in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was one of eleven children, Pauline, Dominick, Steve, Janice, James, Mary Ann, Michael, Ann, Dennis and David. Anthony enlisted in the Marine Corps on Novemeber 30, 1961 and finished his education while serving with the Marines. After returning from Vietnam, he attended Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY where he was educated in all aspects of food service to enable him to serve in the General's quarters, and in the White House for President Johnson. After 10 years in the Marine Corps, Anthony retired from the military. He went on to have a distinquished as an Executive Chef. He became Lamar Alexander's personal Chef at the Governor's residence, was employed at several different branded hotels as their Executive Chef, and he owned his own restaurants on Cape Cod and in Hurricane Mills. He was loved by his staff and was referred to as "Gumbah". (Italian reference to a Godfather or as Tony explained – someone to borrow gas money from.)Anthony married Mary Elizabeth Freeze Welch on August 9, 1990 in Lihue, Hawaii. They moved to Collierville in December of 1998 from North Conway, New Hampshire. Anthony loved his family (especially the grandkids, his home, his neighbors, the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots first on that list!) He was a member of the Catholic Church of the Incarnation in Collierville. Anthony and Mary was blessed with a blended family. From six children, to her four children, and lastly to their one child, they truly had their own "Brady Bunch".He is survived by Wahnetah Calorio (Susan), McEwen, TN; Anthony Calorio, Jr, Charlotte, TN; Margaret Calorio, Donaldson, TN; James Calorio (Emma), Dickson, TN; Gabriella Neblett (Ralph), Dickson, TN; Peter Calorio, Charlotte, TN; Daryl Welch (deceased), Mark Welch, Manchester, TN; Clay Welch (Karan), Dover, TN; Sarah Welch, Manchester, TN; and Christina Rhea Calorio, Collierville, TN; twenty-four grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.