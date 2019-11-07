|
Antonette Marquitta Carlton, 35, passed away on October 26, 2919.
Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019, at Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester Road 4-6 pm. Funeral Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11 am at Brown Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East, Southaven, MS. Burial in New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Road.
She leaves her son Davonte Gary, mother Diana Amos, father Gerald Carlton. Sisters, Sharmel Amos, Sharunda Nash (Joshua), Anthony Liggings (Nicole), Larry D. Gary (Brittiane), Devin GARY, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
