Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonette Carlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonette Marquitta Carlton

Send Flowers
Antonette Marquitta Carlton Obituary
Antonette Marquitta Carlton, 35, passed away on October 26, 2919.

Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019, at Joe Ford Funeral Home, 1616 Winchester Road 4-6 pm. Funeral Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11 am at Brown Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East, Southaven, MS. Burial in New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Road.

She leaves her son Davonte Gary, mother Diana Amos, father Gerald Carlton. Sisters, Sharmel Amos, Sharunda Nash (Joshua), Anthony Liggings (Nicole), Larry D. Gary (Brittiane), Devin GARY, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -