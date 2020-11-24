April Atkins

1978 – 2020

, age 41, resident of Grand Junction, Tennessee and wife of Eddie Joe Atkins, departed this life Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.April was born December 23, 1978 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Patricia Ritcheson Reed and the late Carl Reed. She attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and was married December 28, 1996 to Eddie Joe Atkins. She was employed as a finance officer with the City of Moscow, Tennessee for eight years and was a member of Grand Junction First Baptist Church. April was an amazing cook who loved being with her family, camping, boat riding, hiking, reading, watching crime shows and her weekly nail appointments with her daughters.Mrs. Atkins is survived by her husband of 24 years, Eddie Atkins of Grand Junction, TN; two daughters, Ashley Vue and her husband, David of Memphis, TN and Amanda Atkins of Grand Junction, TN; her mother, Patricia Ritcheson Reed of Walnut, MS; her brother, Don Reed of Alabama; and her pet cat, Gracie. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Reed; her sister, Barbara Ramirez; and her brother, Jeremy Reed.