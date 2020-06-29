Arlen Eugene "Doc" House, Jr , 62, departed this world unexpectedly on Thursday June 25, 2020 in Olive Branch, MS. He was a long-time resident of Byhalia, MS, where he had many friends.



Gene was born on December 16, 1958, at the Munford Clinic in Munford, TN to his parents Arlen Eugene House, Sr, and his mother, the late Barbara Jean House.



He graduated Northwest Georgia High School in 1977 where he was an accomplished trumpet player of the Wolverine Marching Band. He was awarded the John Phillip Souza award and received a Full Ride scholarship for his musical excellence with Trumpet. There his personality, next level wit, athleticism, musical prowess, and charming smile made him admired by so many. He was given the nicknames: BrickHouse and Eugenious that he secretly cherished for his entire life. He joked that in elementary school someone asked what the "U" in Eugene stood for. From that moment on, he went by Gene. His musical ability did not stop with the trumpet. He was blessed with perfect pitch which allowed him to play any song on the piano after hearing it one time. In his younger years, he managed the local skating rink in Trenton, GA where he honed and then ultimately showed off his roller skating moves.



He grew to be a man of principle, conviction and had the willingness to always do the right thing for the people that he loved.



Aside from his friends and family, there were three things that Gene loved most in this world. They were as follows: First and foremost the Alabama Crimson Tide (RTR), the Atlanta Braves, and Chevrolet Trucks. He spent time as a local Gospel Radio DJ on 95.3 and also loved singing in his family Southern Gospel group, The House Family.



Gene was a loving husband, father, Boppaw, brother, son, and friend. He loved with his whole heart and will be missed by everyone who knew him.



Gene is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betina Joy House, his children Megan House, Cassie and Brandon Nations, Seth and Morgan House, Tiffany and Chris Sanders, and Leigh Ann Baker, his grandchildren Caden Mize, Ben House, Sadie Nations, Conner Leveck, Jones Nations, Jax House, Stella House, Elizabeth Sanders, Triton Taylor, and Wells Nations, his father Arlen House Sr, his siblings Patricia and Glen Mahan, and Andra James, his nephews Garrett Mahan and Hunter James, his nieces Erin Kriek with husband Rein Kriek and Hayley Mentlik with husband Keith Mentlik and her daughter Camryn Hooper.



He is predeceased by his best friends Maximus House and Kali House.



A private memorial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Brantley Funeral home in Olive Branch, MS 38654.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store