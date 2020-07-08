Armond Dalfrise Taylor, 88, went to be with the Lord on July 7th, 2020. He was born in the Frost Community of Livingston Parish, Louisiana on August 6, 1931, to the late George Ellis and Julia Etta Taylor.



He was a graduate of Acadia Academy and was one of the first ministers to graduate from Blue Mountain College. Armond then earned a M.Div. from Memphis Theological Seminary and a Doctorate degree from Luther Rice Seminary. "Brother" Taylor pastored over 50 years, mostly in DeSoto County Mississippi. The churches he ministered through included Oak Grove, Fairhaven, Longview Heights, and Gracewood. He also established the Meadow Brook Baptist Mission and saw it progress to Meadow Brook Baptist Church.



Armond was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Yvonne Valentine Taylor. He was also proceeded in death by his parents, George Ellis and Julia Etta Taylor and two brothers, Reverend J. W. Taylor, and George Taylor.



Armond is survived by three children Kim (Thad) Moore, J. Lee (Ann) Taylor, and Julie Taylor Smart. He also leaves six grandchildren Lydia (Scott) Edwards, Shaw (Erin) Moore, Ellen Taylor, Nicholas Taylor, Cannon Smart, and Taylor Smart and five great-grandchildren, Reed, Jake, and Levi Edwards and Louis and Presley Moore. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Katherine Boling.



Memorial contributions may be made to Slayden Baptist Church, "General Fund" in Slayden, Mississippi.



A private family graveside service will be held at Slayden Cemetery.

