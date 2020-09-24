It is with great sadness that the family ofhave to announce his passing on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 75.Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Connie of 53 years, his daughters Holly (Alex) Ashe and Shelly (Josh) Foldenauer, his eight grandchildren, all from Memphis, TN, and his sister Louise Leto of Kenosha, Wisconsin.Art enlisted in the Marines at the age of 17 for a 4 year tour, serving one tour in Vietnam. After his return home, he served in the TN AIR National Guard and worked for 14 years at Firestone before going to work full time for the Guard. He finished his career as the shop Chief of the Engine Shop in Aircraft Maintenance and retired, after 29 years of service, as Senior Master Sergeant.Art will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his love of golf and his favorite team the Green Bay Packers.