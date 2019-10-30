|
Audrey A. Cox, passed away October 28, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on November 9, 1921, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Eunice Camors Ackermann and Wilmot Ackermann.
She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and attended college at Sophie Newcomb before marrying the late Samuel A Cox, Jr., on February 8, 1942, at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, and they remained happily married for a remarkable 72 years.
Audrey and Sam moved to Memphis, TN in 1955 where they established their home and raised their family. Audrey loved spending time at the beach and at her and Sam's lake house at Pickwick; she was a wonderful and caring mother for her three sons Sam, Robert, and Tim. She was a skilled cook and enjoyed entertaining, and for many years she was the hostess for family holiday dinners. She was fond of saying that it took three days to get ready for Thanksgiving dinner but only thirty minutes to eat it. Outgoing and generous, she loved people and they invariably loved her in return.
Audrey and her late husband were founding members of the Church of the Holy Spirit. Until age prevented her, she was active in her church and numerous garden clubs; she was loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her sons Samuel A. Cox III (Ellen) Robert W. Cox (Karen) and Timothy J. Cox; by her grandchildren Samuel A. Cox IV (Lalla), Caroline A. Cox (Galen Gower), and Kevin W. Cox; and by her great-grandchildren Jackson Cox and Addison Cox, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be at Holy Spirit on Saturday, November 2 at 9:30, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30. A reception will follow at Holy Spirit after interment at Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 30, 2019