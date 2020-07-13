Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Audrey's life story with friends and family

Share Audrey's life story with friends and family



1964 – 2020



Audrey Ann Bramlett Pitts, age 55, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and wife of Bryan Pitts, departed this life Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Audrey was born December 28, 1964, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Bart G. Bramlett and the late Doris Ann Geater Bramlett. She was married in 1997 to Bryan Pitts and was employed as a medical clerk for many years. Audrey was a member of Orchi Baptist Church in Memphis and had a love for animals. She enjoyed going to nursing homes and singing for the residents.



Mrs. Pitts is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bryan Pitts of Memphis, TN; her father, Bart G. Bramlett of Oakland, TN; her sister, Cindy Capps and her husband, Randy of Oakland, TN; her niece, Jessica Lynn Capps; and two nephews, John Michael Capps and Jesse Wayne Capps.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Pitts will be held at 7 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Fred Tubbs officiating. Interment will be in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Pitts will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at Audrey Pitts1964 – 2020Audrey Ann Bramlett Pitts, age 55, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and wife of Bryan Pitts, departed this life Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.Audrey was born December 28, 1964, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Bart G. Bramlett and the late Doris Ann Geater Bramlett. She was married in 1997 to Bryan Pitts and was employed as a medical clerk for many years. Audrey was a member of Orchi Baptist Church in Memphis and had a love for animals. She enjoyed going to nursing homes and singing for the residents.Mrs. Pitts is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bryan Pitts of Memphis, TN; her father, Bart G. Bramlett of Oakland, TN; her sister, Cindy Capps and her husband, Randy of Oakland, TN; her niece, Jessica Lynn Capps; and two nephews, John Michael Capps and Jesse Wayne Capps.Funeral Services for Mrs. Pitts will be held at 7 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Fred Tubbs officiating. Interment will be in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Pitts will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store