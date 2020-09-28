Audrey Pecord, 66, of Memphis, Tennessee passed peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her husband and kids at her side.



Audrey was born on August 20, 1954 in Humboldt, Tennessee to the late Fred & Crecy Wilkerson Mitchell. The moved to Niles, Illinois and she graduated from West Niles High School. Here she met Phillip Pecord while working at a drive in restaurant on its last day of the season of 1978 on Halloween night.



They moved to Memphis 1982 and they had two daughters. First was Kristen in 1984 and then came Andrea in 1987. Audrey was a part time substitute teacher, worked in a vets office and even an assistant manager for the 19th Green Apartment Complex.



She loved to play bingo, spend time at the casinos, frequently could be seen on stage singing karaoke, but most of all loved spending her time with her grandchildren who would loving call her "Mamaw". Her daughters say "she was the best mom ever"!



Along with her parents Audrey has been preceded in death by her three sisters and two brothers.



Audrey is survived by her husband of 40 years Phil Pecord; daughters Kristen Carter and Andrea Pecord; son-in-law Dustin Carter; granddaughters Abigail, Lorelai and Amelia; and her remaining siblings Fredia Mitchell, Renee Mitchell and Gary Mitchell.



Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, September 29 beginning at five o'clock in the evening until eight o'clock in the evening at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.

