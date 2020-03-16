|
Avonell Boozell Rudy Lincoln was lovingly welcomed into heaven on March 13, 2020. She was born in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, on June 1, 1927, but spent much of her childhood and formative years in San Diego, California. At the tender age of 17, she came east, claiming Memphis, Tennessee, as her home. Memphis remained her home until the end of her life.
Avonell was preceded in death by her parents, Vera and Furman Boozell, her husband, Thomas Lincoln, and her beloved daughter, Karla Rudy Baker. She is survived by her children, Dave M. Rudy (Doris); Ernest W. Rudy; and Vera Rudy Sidhom (Samuel). She is, also, survived by 4 grandsons, Ryan Sidhom (Clarissa); Cary Sidhom (Bailey); Noah Sidhom (Rose); Jonah Sidhom; 8 great-grandchildren; and her dearly loved sister, Phyllis B. Quarg.
Avonell lived a Godly life, devoted to her family. She was a long-time member of New Hope (formally Raleigh Christian Church), where she served faithfully. She loved singing in the choir, greeting folks on Sunday mornings, and worshipping and fellowshipping with her church family. She was a beautiful example of goodness and love to all fortunate enough to have known her. She will be missed on this earth, but we rest assured knowing that she is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior!
Visitation will be 11:00 Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Harmony Church of Bartlett 6740 St. Elmo Road, Bartlett with funeral service to follow at 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery following the funeral service.
"Yes, we are fully confident, and we would rather be away from these earthly bodies, for then we will be at home with the Lord!"
2 Corinthians 5:8 (NLT)
Praise God, Avonell is home!!!
The family has requested that any memorials be sent to
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 16, 2020