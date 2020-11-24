Balewa Hayes, 47, passed, November 12, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Visitation, Monday, November 23, 2020, from 11 until 1 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Graveside services at 1:30 p.m. at New Park Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3900 Sewanee Rd.
He leaves his wife, Tamarsha Ford Hayes, sons, Treveon Ford and Brendan Hayes, mother-in-law, Josie Ford, sister-in-law, Carmen Chillis, brother-in-law, Glenn Ford, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 24, 2020.