Balewa Hayes
2020 - 2020
Balewa Hayes, 47, passed, November 12, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Visitation, Monday, November 23, 2020, from 11 until 1 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Graveside services at 1:30 p.m. at New Park Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3900 Sewanee Rd.

He leaves his wife, Tamarsha Ford Hayes, sons, Treveon Ford and Brendan Hayes, mother-in-law, Josie Ford, sister-in-law, Carmen Chillis, brother-in-law, Glenn Ford, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
