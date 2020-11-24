Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Balewa's life story with friends and family

Share Balewa's life story with friends and family

Balewa Hayes, 47, passed, November 12, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee.



Visitation, Monday, November 23, 2020, from 11 until 1 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Graveside services at 1:30 p.m. at New Park Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3900 Sewanee Rd.



He leaves his wife, Tamarsha Ford Hayes, sons, Treveon Ford and Brendan Hayes, mother-in-law, Josie Ford, sister-in-law, Carmen Chillis, brother-in-law, Glenn Ford, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store